3 most important dates for the 2025 Denver Broncos season

With the 2025 season upon us, it is time to start looking forward to key dates on the Broncos' 2025 schedule. Whether it be a massively important game, a key rematch from years prior, or even an important date in the team's history, some Sundays are going to stick out more than others.

Coming off a playoff berth, and paired up with new expectations for the team, the Broncos will have their share of high-profile games. The Broncos already have five primetime games scheduled for this year, and there's potential for a sixth with their Week 18 flex game in Denver against the Chargers, which could have significant playoff implications.

With more eyes on Denver this year, it is important to understand which games are the most important on their schedule. Additionally, knowing when Denver will be honoring the life and legacy of Demaryius Thomas with his Ring of Fame induction is incredibly important.

Mark your Calendar for September 29th, October 19th, and November 16th

On September 29th, the Broncos host the team they just barely beat out for a playoff spot in 2024: The Cincinnati Bengals. Zac Taylor's team has been drowning in all sorts of contract controversy this past spring and summer, including two mega-extensions, an extension-driven holdout, and a holdout from their first-round selection. Former Bronco Noah Fant will return to Denver, but the major piece to this game is the incredible playoff implications for the AFC. If Denver can pick up a victory in week one, a win could give the Broncos two in-conference wins to start the season.

On October 19th, the Broncos will honor the life and legacy of former Super Bowl champion and Denver legend Demaryius Thomas with his induction into the Ring of Honor. DT was unanimously elected and will be enshrined in Broncos history. The franchise will also honor the Super Bowl 50 team, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their dominant title win over the Panthers in early 2016. It will be fitting to honor the duo of Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware with Denver's new dynamic duo of pass rushers on the field.

This last spot could go either way: home for the Chiefs or home for the Chargers. Since the Chargers game is a flex-game with no date or time yet in week 18, lets roll with week 11 against the Chiefs. If Denver wants to win the West this year, they are going to need to beat the Chiefs, and need to beat them at home.

Denver has seen steady progress under Sean Payton, both increasing their win total every year and holding a home victory over the Chiefs each year. If Payton can continue on course and pick up a home win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next year, Denver will have a shot at the division. If they can't, and assuming they don't win at Arrowhead (they haven't since Bradley Roby's scoop-and-score), Denver's chances to win the division are minimal at best.