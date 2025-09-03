Broncos' Week 1 opponent just gave an ignorant opinion on QB Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and it could be a tougher matchup than you think. The Titans do have some talented players on their roster, but it's far from a finished product, and they're honestly in year one of a rebuild.

Taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick is something that could pay off for the team in the long-term, but a young, raw QB on a bad roster is going to take some time to come into shape. Well, Tennessee does have a handful of high-end players, and one of them is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons is one of the better DTs in the NFL, but he missed the mark in his recent assessment of Bo Nix.

Titans' DT Jeffery Simmons just gave Broncos fans some bulletin board material

Simmons definitely didn't mince any words when talking about Bo Nix, the Broncos' second-year quarterback:

Jeffery Simmons taking shots at Bo Nix ahead of Sunday? 👀



"If his first read is not there, he's gonna take off running."



Interesting ✍️ pic.twitter.com/P9Ea3vacwJ — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 3, 2025

This feels like a slight dig and also a bit of a compliment, but Simmons is definitely wrong here. Frankly, Nix was someone who operated the offense at a high level as the 2024 NFL Season went on and definitely wasn't just a 'first read then run' type of quarterback.

Sure, Bo Nix can create big plays with his legs, but it's ridiculous to say that he's going to take off running if his first read isn't there. Tennessee also has below-average secondary play, so Simmons saying this could backfire in a major way.

Denver's offense features a ton of respectable playmakers, so the secondary and linebackers in coverage are going to have their hands full. With Denver having an elite pass blocking offensive line, this Week 1 matchup could shape up to be a blowout in favor of the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Simmons saying this is absolutely some bulletin board material and is something that could backfire quickly.