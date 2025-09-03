Broncos have one of NFL's oldest position groups, but it's a great advantage

The Denver Broncos have some top-tier position groups for the 2025 NFL Season, and some of the oldest as well. Generally speaking, it's good to be young at key positions and overall with the entire roster.

Younger teams are generally more well-positioned for long-term success, as older teams could see more player turnover year after year. Well, heading into the 2025 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos absolutely have a great mix of young and old players.

They are young at key positions like quarterback and EDGE rusher, but are more seasoned at other positions like offensive line and defensive line. Furthermore, one of their best position groups is among the oldest in the NFL, but in Denver's case, that isn't a bad thing at all.

Broncos have one of the NFL's oldest offensive lines approaching 2025

Brandon Thorn, an offensive line expert, ranked the NFL's offensive lines from youngest to oldest by combined age, and the Broncos' combined OL age is 145, which is the third-highest. Only the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns have an older offensive line than Denver's.

But when you think about it, that isn't a bad thing, and when you look at the team's OL for 2025, it's honestly a great thing:

Top 10 youngest and top 10 oldest OL units for 2025



Full top 32 in age and many other categories: https://t.co/C2164rBQ7M pic.twitter.com/QCmbnafpaS — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 3, 2025

The Broncos' starting offensive line, for the second year in a row, is projected to look like this, from left to right:



LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Ben Powers

C: Luke Wattenberg

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey

And from left to right, here are how many career games each player has started along the OL:



116

70

14

56

98

The team's starting offensive line has a combined 354 games of regular season experience. Additionally, playing along the offensive line is absolutely a spot where players can sustain success well into their 30s. This unit tends to have a longer shelf life in the NFL, so the Denver Broncos having one of the NFL's oldest offensive lines is something that is benefiting them in a massive way.