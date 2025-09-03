Sean Payton's mysterious offensive role is Broncos' weirdest storyline in 2025

Why so serious? The Denver Broncos have been an obvious point of discussion all offseason because of the way they've dug out of an unprecedented $90 million dead cap hole to become a viable contender in the AFC West this coming season, but believe it or not, their unlikely rise to relevance in the AFC West isn't the weirdest storyline surrounding this team in 2025.

No, the weirdest storyline is a specific position in Sean Payton's offense, a position that has been discussed ad nauseam. A position that has been misidentified, misinterpreted, and blown out of proportion to the point that Broncos fans are sick of hearing the term.

The term -- or offensive position, rather -- reaching Voldemort-level, He-who-must-not-be-named status, is none other than the joker.

Addition of The Joker to Denver Broncos offense is weirdest storyline for 2025

Sean Payton has been extremely clear about what a "joker" is within his offense. It's a running back or tight end with elite receiving skills. Folks wondered out loud during the 2024 season if Marvin Mims Jr. could be Sean Payton's "joker", but a joker is not the same as a "gadget" player on offense.

Payton has given a plethora of examples of jokers he has had throughout his years as a coach in the NFL, referencing players like Jeremy Shockey, Jimmy Graham, Darren Sproles, Reggie Bush, and Alvin Kamara. But up until the 2025 season, Payton has not had a joker in Denver.

Even though there is a "Joker" in Denver who is making headlines in another sport.

The Broncos have not had a joker under Sean Payton. They haven't had any truly elite pass-catching weapons at running back or tight end, but that all changed when the team pursued -- and beat out the Chargers to sign -- Evan Engram in free agency. Engram's inclusion in the Denver Broncos' offense is not merely going to be a seamless transition from Adam Trautman's role last year.

Engram is playing a role that we have not yet seen in Payton's offense while he's been in Denver. This is a role that didn't previously exist. While many are racking their brains and trying to figure out, based on last season, what to expect from Engram in Denver's offense this coming year, it's a fruitless exercise.

The "joker" position has been made out to be this Sasquatch-like player, when in reality, they simply don't grow on trees. It's not an uncommon player in today's NFL as we see guys like Kamara still with the Saints, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle of the 49ers, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions, Brock Bowers of the Raiders...the list goes on and one.

The Broncos just haven't had one, but they believe they have at least one with Evan Engram at tight end, and possibly one more with RJ Harvey at running back. Sean Payton has voiced multiple times now that the team has yet to give Harvey his "Joker wings" but that could be something to watch out for.

Broncos Country has become borderline exhausted of all the talk about jokers in Sean Payton's offense, but now, we might finally get to see the benefits of having at least one, if not two.