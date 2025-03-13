New Broncos TE Evan Engram's Joker post doesn't mean what you may think

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it known that the top "must-have" for the team in the 2025 offseason was a "Joker" for his offense. According to Payton, the "Joker" is a role in his offense that involves either a running back or tight end with "elite" receiving skills.

After taking him to dinner and touring the team facility the next day, the Broncos were able to fend off their division rival Los Angeles Chargers to sign free agent tight end Evan Engram to play exactly that role.

This role has been nauseating to discuss amongst members of Broncos Country all offseason, not because it keeps getting brought up, but because the definition of the role itself has been contorted like the initial message in a game of "telephone". There have been people talking about Marvin Mims as the joker, which he isn't. There have been people arguing over whether it's only running backs.

It's not.

And thankfully, Engram himself took to social media to set the record straight.

Evan Engram confirms he's the Joker for Broncos offense

Engram is confirming with this post that he's going to be the new Joker in Denver for Sean Payton's offense, a role that was likely discussed at length while he was still on his visit with the team. What Engram is capable of doing is opening up the entire middle of the field for the Broncos' passing game.

He's been one of the most productive pass-catching tight ends in the game over the last handful of seasons and his 114 receptions in 2023 were the second-most receptions in NFL history for a single season (Zach Ertz had 116 in 2018). Engram's mismatch capabilities cause serious problems for defenses and he's capable of being a high-volume target in an offense.

And we're going to see a new level of the Broncos' offense unlocked in 2025 because of him. Engram's overall skill set is perfect for the Joker role because he will move all around the formation and dictate coverages. He will also open things up for everyone else in the offense just by being on the field.

The biggest concern that everyone has with Engram at this point is his injury history. Obviously, that's a real concern considering he missed eight games last year, but the fact that he missed eight games and still ranks in the top five of most major categories at tight end over the last 3-4 years is also extremely impressive.

Regardless of anyone's thoughts regarding his injury history, the expectations for Engram are going to be through the roof now that we know he's filling the team's top must-have of the 2025 offseason.