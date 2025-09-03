Latest Broncos record prediction contains an ideal bold prediction in 2025

The Denver Broncos do have a path to more success in 2025, but that isn't guaranteed. All of the offseason hype directed at the Denver Broncos could truly blow up in their face. You have to hope, as a fan, that Sean Payton and the rest of the coaching staff will have this team ready to go.

Well, many predictions have the team winning the AFC West for the first time in the decade, but others have the team with another modestly-successful season with a playoff berth. There is a realistic chance that Denver wins more than 10 games, but it's hard to win just one in the NFL.

Some latest NFL record predictions contain a slight improvement for Denver, but with a fun twist.

Broncos predicted to go 10-7 and make the playoffs, but with a twist

Here is John Breech of CBS Sports and his full prediction for the AFC West in 2025:

1. *Chiefs: 12-5

2. *Broncos: 10-7

3. Chargers: 8-9

4. Raiders: 7-10

AFC West bold prediction: RJ Harvey wins Offensive Rookie of the Year.

If there's one running back in this division who's going to get a lot of rookie of the year love, it's Ashton Jeanty (and maybe even Omarion Hampton), but I'm going to get crazy and predict that Harvey wins the award in 2025. Last year, I was laughed off the internet because I picked Bo Nix to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but I was somewhat vindicated because he ended up finishing third in the vote.

The only reason I'm mentioning that is because I'm using the same logic as last year: I trust Sean Payton. He's an offensive-minded coach and and running backs can put up big numbers in his system. There's no coach out there who knows how to use a rookie running back more than Sean Payton. In 2006, Reggie Bush totaled 1,307 yards and eight touchdowns during a season with the Saints where he finished fifth in the rookie of the year voting. In 2011, Mark Ingram totaled 550 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in New Orleans. In 2017, Alvin Kamara totaled 1,554 yards (826 receiving, 728 rushing) and 13 touchdowns on his way to winning rookie of the year.

Breech is 100% right, and you have to wonder if RJ Harvey does end up holding a bigger role in the run game than expected. It would be ideal for the rushing attack if both JK Dobbins and Harvey contribute in a big way, and it would be no shock to see both players flirting with 1,000 yards from scrimmage, as Sean Payton does love using his backs.

RJ Harvey winning rookie of the year would probably honestly yield a better season from Denver, as the run game would be greatly improved, and that could have a massive impact on the passing attack. Could the rookie Harvey, who is currently listed as the backup running back, actually win Offensive Rookie of the Year?