Broncos Week 1 opponent just signed a player Denver desperately needed

The Denver Broncos just saw their Week 1 opponent sign a player that they themselves could have used to bolster some key depth.

It's no secret that Denver's roster is among the best in the NFL, as they shored up some of their weakest positions this offseason. However, no roster is perfect, and the Broncos could use a boost or two at some positions.

Well, ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against Tennessee, their first opponent actually just signed a player Denver really could have used on their own team.

Titans signed LB Kyzir White, a player the Broncos could have used in their LB room

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans signed linebacker Kyzir White, a 17-game starter for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Season, and a quality player the Broncos absolutely needed to help their shaky ILB room:

Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Cardinals LB Kyzir White.



White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season. pic.twitter.com/D7nVb29vlE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 2, 2025

Since it's so close to the start of the regular season, it might not be likely at all that the Broncos even see White on the field. It would take him some time to get up to speed, but the Titans did make the move with the probable intent that he cracks the starting lineup.

Still only 29 years old, Kyzir White has nearly 100 games of regular season experience and is simply a productive player. He's had triple-digit tackles in three of the last four seasons, and in the lone year he didn't, 2023, he played in just 11 games but still managed to rack up 90 tackles and two sacks.

Simply put, Denver needed someone like Kyzir White as a key depth piece in their ILB room, and it's a bit of a shame they didn't make this move. The team is relying on Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton to stay healthy during the season, and both are coming off of injuries, so this room will be quite interesting to follow in 2025.