Predicting the Broncos' first five games of their crucial 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos truly have five winnable games to open up the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict their record in those games. Denver opens up the season hosting the Tennessee Titans, and with the team not having won a Week 1 game in the Sean Payton era, 2025 gives them a chance to break that trend.

Denver started 0-2 in the 2024 NFL Season and 1-5 in 2023, so the slow starts have plagued them over the past two seasons. If the team hopes to make a run in the 2025 NFL Season, winning the 'easier' games has to happen.

Let's see how the team will perform in the first give games of the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting the Broncos' first five games in the 2025 NFL Season

Week 1 - vs. Tennessee Titans

The Denver Broncos have a very winnable game in front of them, and it might be the most winnable game of the entire 2025 NFL Season. As long as the Broncos avoid self-inflicted wounds, they should be just fine. Some might be picking the Titans to be a Week 1 spoiler, but Denver's roster is simply too good to lose a game like this.

Broncos win 31-10

Week 2 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Another winnable game, the Broncos are in Indianapolis to face the Colts, a team starting Daniel Jones at QB, which is just not ideal for them. Denver again outmatches their opponent in this game, and the team's defense should be able to shutdown the below-average Jones in their second win in two games.

Broncos win 24-16

Week 3 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos did have a double-digit lead over the LA Chargers late in the 2025 NFL Season, so it's not like Denver can't win this game. The Broncos now have the more talented roster and could have a QB in Bo Nix who could be enjoying an early-season breakout. I just can't see how the Broncos get swept by LA in 2025, so they'll race out to a 3-0 start with a close win over the Chargers.

Broncos win 23-20

Week 4 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals

In primetime against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos seek to flip the script, as Cincy got the best of Denver late in the 2024 NFL Season. With the Broncos likely a better team in Week 4 of 2025 than they were late in 2024, coupled with this game being at home, a win could absolutely be in play, here.

The Bengals' offensive line is average at best, and it remains to be seen if their defense can take a step forward. The Broncos are able to win in a bit of a shootout.

Broncos win 28-27

Week 5 - @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos lose their first game of the 2025 NFL Season in a close, low-scoring battle against the defending Super Bowl champions. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio surely wants to earn a win against the team he used to coach, and Philly getting this game at home could also push this in their favor.

Eagles win 21-17