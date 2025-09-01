Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron finally made the move fans have hoped for

Hopefully, Denver Broncos fans hadn't yet purchased their Jahdae Barron jerseys. Rookies have to select jersey numbers for the offseason program when the roster is at 90 players, but more often than not, those numbers are merely initial selections rather than permanent ones.

And ever since he came onto the roster, everyone has been questioning whether or not first-round pick Jahdae Barron would be keeping his jersey No. 12 he's been wearing all offseason.

As it turns out, he's not, and that comes as no surprise. Barron is reportedly switching from No. 12 to No. 23, a number he once wore at Texas.

Jahdae Barron switching to jersey No. 23 with Broncos after roster cuts

Denver Broncos DB Jahdae Barron (@barron_jahdae) is wearing number 23. Last assigned to Audric Estime. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/uyfjYzxnhV — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 30, 2025

Barron is taking over the jersey number that was just vacated by 2024 fifth-round pick Audric Estimé, a running back who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of their pracitce squad. As an ironic side note, Estimé is wearing No. 37 with the Eagles, the same number he initially had with the Denver Broncos when he was selected.

The jersey No. 12 is not necessarily a bad one for a defensive back, but 23 is undoubtedly better. Nobody has really etched a lot of history in Denver (at least not positive history) in the No. 12 up to this point, and numbers mean a lot to the players who wear them.

While Barron was at Texas, he started off wearing jersey No. 23, and then later switched to the No. 7. That particular jersey number is never going to be available to Denver Broncos players since it was worn by the legendary John Elway, a man whose name and number will always be synonymous in the Mile High City.

So, 23 it is for Jahdae Barron. And Broncos fans who pulled the trigger on purchasing a No. 12 jersey at least have a small piece of history at this point, though if the jersey is officially licensed, it's possible you could get your money back or even a jersey exchange if it's been less than 90 days since you bought it. But nothing is guaranteed, just like rookie jersey numbers staying the same after the offseason program is done and roster cuts are made.

Barron's switch to No. 23 is one of the first big jersey number dominoes to fall for the Broncos, for those who care about such things. Everyone is anticipating rookie running back RJ Harvey to switch from No. 37, but nothing is known at the time of this post being written. We'll likely have news shortly after the team's first practice in preparation for the Tennessee Titans.