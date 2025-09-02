Bo Nix gets some key hype from the best possible person ahead of 2025

Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix is entering a crucial second year in the NFL, and he just got some key hype from the best possible person ahead of 2025. The Broncos might have someone special on their hands with Bo Nix.

Being the sixth QB taken in the 2025 NFL Draft really didn't matter to Nix and the Broncos, as they raced to a 10-win season in the 2024 NFL Season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

However, making the playoffs and winning 10 games isn't enough, and some have gone as far as to say that the Broncos could capture the AFC West title in the 2025 season, and one of the biggest ways they can do that is to see Nix take a huge leap in year two, and he did just key some key praise from the best possible person approaching 2025.

The great Peyton Manning gives Bo Nix some praise ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

Arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time, Peyton Manning knows QBs and knows the position well, so to hear him say this about Bo Nix is flat-out refreshing and makes me want to run through a brick wall:

"I signed in Denver as a free agent after playing for 14 years. Being drafted here, that's an even different kind of pressure. I was certainly aware of the responsibility that comes with it, and I believe Bo is as well. It is important. People care so much, and you feel that," Manning told The Denver Post's Troy Renck. "That's the kind of environment you want, where they talk about your team during the season, free agency and the draft. It's an unbelievable place to play. I believe Bo understands it and embraces it. I only see him getting better."

Few people in the history of the Denver Broncos had as much responsibility on his shoulders than Peyton Manning did, and the same could be said for Bo Nix, who has helped kickstart a new and encouraging era of Broncos football.

And Manning is 100% right - Nix does appear to understand what it takes to be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback and a starting quarterback in the NFL. This understanding goes a long way and could yield some amazing results for Denver in 2025.