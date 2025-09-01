3 takeaways from Broncos undefeated preseason as Week 1 nears

The Denver Broncos are closing in on kickoff in Week 1, closing the books on an action-packed preseason. Denver went undefeated this year, winning all three of their games in fairly convincing fashion. The team figures to be one of the best in the AFC this year and will be able to present a serious challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially after the suspension of Rashee Rice.

With more media attention on Denver than there has been in quite some time, the Broncos answered the call, gave all the right answers, and are a media darling entering the season. Denver, on their own front, learned a lot about itself in just 12 quarters of football.

With the entirety of the preseason now behind us, we can truly take a look at what transpired for the Broncos to close the summer, and where certain issues stand with the team entering what is probably their most important season since 2015.

3 key takeaways from the Broncos' preseason that will matter at some point

Davis Webb is a stud, and won't be a Bronco for much longer

Davis Webb might be only a quarterbacks coach, but there will be teams looking to make him a head coach once the season ends if he and the Broncos continue on their trajectory. Webb's name was mentioned in various coordinator rumors in the early spring, but he ultimately remained in Denver and will return for his third season as the team's quarterbacks coach.

Once he began calling plays for the Broncos in preseason action, it became clear that he would be incredibly valued on the open market. If things play out this year close to how many Broncos fans and media members believe it can, expect him to be a hot name in coaching cycles after the season.

Webb and Payton have created a QBs preferred destination

Sam Ehlinger would rather be QB3 in Denver than QB2 elsewhere, and that means far more than many seem to understand. The Broncos are quickly becoming a desirable situation for quarterbacks looking to revive their careers, and that is a great situation for the Broncos to be in. Ehlinger will sit as QB3 behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, the latter of whom had arguably the best preseason of any backup quarterback.

Denver might have the deepest quarterback room in the league, and if Stidham and/or Ehlinger can find starting success later in their careers, it could lead to more quarterbacks wanting to be under Sean Payton.

Inside linebacker injuries will be a storyline all year

It's never a good thing to hear that two starters at the same position are on "pitch counts" before week one. Denver's highest position of risk is its inside linebackers, with both starters, Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw, coming off major injuries that sidelined them for the majority of the 2024 season. Beyond that, the third backer on the depth chart, Drew Sanders, will begin the season on IR and will not be eligible to play until at least week five.

On top of this, Denver cut Levelle Bailey during their roster cuts, leaving them incredibly thin at the inside linebacker position. Although he is on the practice squad and can be elevated for game days, the risk of him leaving for a different team is still there.