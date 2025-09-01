This last-minute Broncos trade now feels possible after Micah Parsons stunner

The Denver Broncos have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL -- on paper -- entering the 2025 NFL season. While not every team is being run by Jerry Jones, the Micah Parsons blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers has perhaps inspired some hope around the league that last-minute trades could be done with the regular season on deck.

And a "blockbuster" trade for the Denver Broncos feels like it would be substantially different than most others. While a lot of names make it to the mainstream, the Broncos seem to like the "moneyball" approach with players who are largely slept on, players they may have graded high internally.

But there is one idea that would be extremely fun, would strengthen a major area of weakness for the team, and might even qualify as a "blockbuster" for Denver's standards these days. Is it something we would ever see happen?

Broncos should try to trade for Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss before 2025 season

The Atlanta Falcons, according to Over The Cap, are not currently salary cap-compliant. I'm not 100 percent certain how they are going to figure that out before the start of the season, but one idea is to trade away linebacker Kaden Elliss, and send him to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have been up front about the fact that free agent acquisition Dre Greenlaw and fellow starter Alex Singleton will be on regular season pitch counts to preserve their longevity this season. I'm not 100 percent sure what that means in terms of who else we could see out there in rotation with those guys, but we know that Sean Payton has had Kaden Elliss in the past, and a trade to acquire him now would reunite him with his little brother Jonah in Denver.

Elliss is a model of versatility and someone who can help your defense in a variety of ways. For that reason, the Falcons would be foolish to trade him, but they could also save a much-needed $5.25 million against the salary cap this year and allow first-round pick Jalon Walker to shine in a similar role.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has already done at least one deal with Broncos general manager George Paton, but Fontenot is no stranger to Sean Payton, either, having worked with him in New Orleans.

The only @NFL player in 2024 with:



150+ tackles

5 sacks



Kaden Elliss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o7HYYzcEem — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 16, 2025

It seems like it would be extremely far-fetched for a team like the Falcons -- which needs all the help it can get on defense -- to trade away a player like Elliss. At the same time, the reason we're even bringing this up is because the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons, the guy who has led the NFL in pressures since 2021.

Even though circumstances and situation are different, no player should be considered off limits. Elliss would be an outstanding pickup for the Broncos and their already loaded defense. He would get the chance to reunite with Sean Payton and play with his brother.

For the Broncos, it would give the team ample options at a position of desperate need heading into the season and someone to pair up with Dre Greenlaw for the long-term at the position.