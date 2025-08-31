3 most important Denver Broncos players in Week 1 game against the Titans

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Who are the most important players in this crucial contest? After getting out to slow starts in each year of the Sean Payton era, the Broncos have a golden chance in front of them.

The team has started out 1-5 and 0-2 under Sean Payton, and it's definitely an issue. It's become more important now that the team is flirting with contention. Anyway, Denver faces Tennessee in Week 1 and Indianapolis in Week 2, so cruising to a 2-0 start feels likely.

But the Broncos have to take it one game at a time. Let's dive into the most important Broncos players for Week 1 against the Titans.

Most important Denver Broncos players for Week 1 against the Titans

Bo Nix, QB

Let's get the obvious player out of the way. There is no more important player on the Denver Broncos for 2025 than Bo Nix, and the year two quarterback might be the most important player in all. Nix was a lot better than some expected in the 2024 NFL Season, and now the conversation has turned to if he can make a leap or if he is maxed out as a QB already. Bo Nix and the offense coming out firing would be ideal and set the tone for the unit.

JK Dobbins, RB

The Denver Broncos rushing attack wasn't exactly inspiring in the preseason, but JK Dobbins didnt register a single carry, and it feels like the Broncos wanted to save his legs for the regular season, as Dobbins is not only an efficient runner, but he's got an injury history.

Dobbins is going to get the first crack at the carries in the backfield, and Denver being able to get their rushing attack going against a stout front in Tennessee would give them a massive boost in their chances to get out to a 1-0 start. RJ Harvey is definitely going to get some carries, but JK Dobbins is the top back in this room for the time being.

Dre Greenlaw, LB

Another issue that Denver hopes to avoid is getting soft up the middle of their defense, as that became an issue late in the 2024 NFL Season. However, Dre Greenlaw was signed to help stop that, and even though he's an elite player when on the field, he's struggled to stay consistently healthy and get already get hurt this offseason.

Greenlaw being able to stay healthy for a majority of the 2025 NFL Season would do wonders for the defense, and with the Tennessee Titans starting a rookie QB, they're going to run the ball that much more as Cam Ward gets used to the NFL. I would personally expect Tennessee to try and establish the run quite early on in this contest, and Dre Greenlaw being in the middle of that could be beneficial for the Broncos, as he seeks out contact and could honestly be the primary X-factor for the entire defense in 2025.