Broncos preseason stud QB shockingly leaving opportunity on the table to return

After assembling their 53-man roster, the Denver Broncos got to work in making plans for their 16-player practice squad. The team -- and specifically head coach Sean Payton -- made it clear that one of the top targets for the practice squad would be quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a free agent pickup in 2025 who had a strong preseason for the team.

Ehlinger played well enough in the preseason to warrant interest from a number of other teams, and not just for their practice squads.

According to multiple reports, Ehlinger turned down multiple other opportunities elsewhere in the league for a 53-man roster spot in order to stay in Denver with the Broncos.

Sources: #Broncos backup QB Sam Ehlinger turned down two 53-man roster opportunities on other teams (he is not subject to waivers as a vested veteran), to start the season on the Denver's practice squad.



Ehlinger loves the Broncos' QB room with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham + rising…

The Broncos gave Ehlinger a chance to showcase himself in the final preseason game, not even bothering to play backup Jarrett Stidham at all. And Ehlinger was impressive, orchestrating multiple scoring drives, including a touchdown drive to seal the victory in which he threw a touchdown pass on 4th down.

Ehlinger has a gamer mentality about him, and he offers something to the quarterback room, even if he's not going to be making an impact on the field on Sundays.

Because of the NFL's rule allowing teams basically an extra roster spot each week to dress a third emergency quarterback, Ehlinger will be suiting up for the Broncos every single week this year. But make no mistake about it, he left better opportunities -- and significantly more money -- on the table to stay in Denver.

Ehlinger's decision to stay in Denver is a clear sign that the Broncos are building things right. He clearly believes in the team's direction, and he believes spending a year with Sean Payton, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, and some of the best owners in football will ultimately raise his value even more in the long run.

And he's probably right.

The Broncos have one of the most established starter-backup duos in the league in Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. Stidham was dominant in the preseason while Nix looks like he's ready to ascend among the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Ehlinger undoubtedly knew that when he got to Denver, but he quickly forged a strong bond with those guys in the offseason and seemed to seamlessly pick up right where Zach Wilson left off.

The Broncos have a good thing going, and others want to be part of it -- even if it costs them.