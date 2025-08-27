Broncos' final 53-man roster delivers big surprises and unanswered questions

With championship aspirations no longer unrealistic expectations, the Denver Broncos have dropped their highly anticipated 53-man roster. Even though the initial 53-man roster is exactly that -- initial -- the Broncos have plenty of question marks remaining after putting their first iteration of the team on paper officially.

It felt like the majority of the 53-man roster was easy to predict, but we got some surprises in the form of players like linebacker Levelle Bailey as well as a number of recent draft picks like running back Audric Estimé, cornerback Damarri Mathis, tight end Caleb Lohner, and others getting cut.

Where do things stand after the Broncos' initial roster announcement, and what major questions remain on both sides of the ball?

Breaking down the biggest questions as Broncos finalize their initial 53-man roster

Quarterbacks (2)

Bo Nix

Jarrett Stidham

Running Backs (4)

JK Dobbins

RJ Harvey

Jaleel McLaughlin

Tyler Badie

Wide receivers (5)

Courtland Sutton

Marvin Mims

Troy Franklin

Pat Bryant

Trent Sherfield

Tight Ends (4)

Evan Engram

Adam Trautman

Lucas Krull

Nate Adkins

Offensive Line (9)

Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey

Alex Palczewski

Frank Crum

Alex Forsyth

Matt Peart

Defensive Line (7)

Zach Allen

John Franklin-Myers

DJ Jones

Malcolm Roach

Jordan Jackson

Eyioma Uwazurike

Sai'vion Jones

Edge Rushers (5)

Jonathon Cooper

Nik Bonitto

Jonah Elliss

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson

Linebackers (4)

Dre Greenlaw

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Karene Reid

(Drew Sanders placed on temporary IR)

Cornerbacks (5)

Pat Surtain II

Riley Moss

Ja'Quan McMillian

Jahdae Barron

Kris Abrams-Draine

Safeties (5)

Talanoa Hufanga

Brandon Jones

PJ Locke

Devon Key

JL SKinner

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Jeremy Crawshaw

Mitchell Fraboni

Will the Broncos get Sam Ehlinger back as QB3?

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it clear that the team wants Sam Ehlinger back on the practice squad as their third quarterback. The reality of the situation is, Ehlinger will have options. He will probably get a really nice offer to stay in Denver after a strong preseason, but if he views another situation as a better avenue to a possible QB2 role, he might take it. It feels like there's a good chance of him returning to Denver, but you never know.

Are the Broncos truly confident in their current linebacker group?

This is a major question, and clearly the Broncos feel better about their current group than a lot of the fans do. Dre Greenlaw was signed to be one of the team's highest-impact free agents in the offseason, but injury issues have had the team taking things very slow with him. There were also injuries in camp to both Drew Sanders and Alex Singleton, though Singleton has already been back out on the field.

The Broncos cut Levelle Bailey, who had been running at times with the starters during camp. That was a surprise to see, but they love undrafted rookie Karene Reid. It wouldn't be shocking to see them scour the waiver wire at this position, or at least add an experienced player to the practice squad.

Will the Broncos bring any players back for a reunion?

This is an interesting one, because a lot of former Broncos hit the waiver wire after final roster cuts. Players who could really make sense here would include wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey after the Devaughn Vele trade as well as tight end Greg Dulcich. Sean Payton said the Broncos would be monitoring the wire at tight end, so you never know if a reunion could be possible there.

What are the Broncos going to do at fullback?

The decision to cut Adam Prentice was expected, but interesting given the fact that Michael Burton is going on season-ending IR. The Broncos will be addressing the fullback situation, but nobody knows exactly what the plan is as of right now.

It would be somewhat surprising if it was someone other than Prentice, who has played for Sean Payton and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. But then again, the pro scouting department is always hard at work. The smart money is probably on Prentice here, but don't rule out something out of the box with Sean Payton.