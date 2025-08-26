Broncos fans celebrate as soaring rookie keeps 20-plus year tradition alive

The Denver Broncos have a longstanding tradition of successfully developing undrafted free agents who not only make the roster but also have a major impact on the team. From team legends like Rod Smith and Chris Harris Jr. to more recent heroes like CJ Anderson, Shaquill Barrett, and many more, the Broncos have a rich history here.

Not only do the Broncos have a rich history of success with undrafted players, but so does head coach Sean Payton. Payton made a habit of bringing in gems after the NFL Draft while he was in New Orleans, but also in Dallas where he helped reel in arguably the best undrafted player ever -- quarterback Tony Romo.

The Broncos have a tradition of undrafted players making the final roster in 20 of the past 21 seasons, but that felt very much in jeopardy this year. In a shocking twist, undrafted rookie linebacker Karene Reid has made the 53-man roster and now makes it 21 of the last 22 seasons with a UDFA on the final 53.

Broncos keep LB Karene Reid on 53-man roster to keep 20-plus year tradition alive

Here’s Sean Payton on what #Broncos saw in ILB Karene Reid.



Thought he was a “draftable player,” spent over an hour recruiting him post-draft against other teams. Now he’s on Denver’s initial 53. pic.twitter.com/fVOJntaRrD — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 26, 2025

Reid is obviously a beloved player by the Denver Broncos, who kept him on the 53-man roster this year over Levelle Bailey, one of the team's undrafted success stories from a year ago. Bailey was working with the starters on defense while Dre Greenlaw slowly made his way back to the practice field, so the decision by the team to cut Bailey and keep Reid was a rather surprising one.

Reid certainly earned his spot in the preseason with an interception in the first preseason outing and then a recovered fumble against the Saints. We also saw Reid make a number of plays on both defense and special teams, and the latter was likely a major determining factor for the team deciding to keep him.

The Broncos only kept four linebackers on their initial 53-man roster, another sign of the team's confidence in Reid's ability to contribute right away.

Not that the team had to shoehorn an undrafted player onto the 53-man roster, but you certainly love to see a tradition like this live on. The undrafted players consistently making the roster in Denver year after year is something the team utilizes as a recruiting tool to get some of their preferred targets after the draft is over.

When you combine Denver's history of successful UDFAs with Sean Payton's successful history, it's got to be difficult for undrafted players to choose anywhere else when the Broncos make a call.