Broncos make their most heartbreaking cut yet that might secretly be a win

The Denver Broncos made a heartbreaking but necessary roster cut on Tuesday just before the deadline. This is the brutal part of the NFL that I am sure coaches and front office members do not enjoy.

Many players see their NFL dreams disappear, but some do see the positive end of it at the end of the day. Well, Denver has gotten to work recently trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit, and some shocking cuts have gone down.

But this isn't really a bad thing, as the team's roster is amazingly competitive. Well, just before the deadline on Tuesday, Denver made a heartbreaking cut yet that might actually end up being a huge win.

Denver Broncos waived 7th-Round rookie tight end Caleb Lohner

Brand-new to football, former basketball player Caleb Lohner was waived by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday:

Broncos have waived 7th-round rookie TE Caleb Lohner per source. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 26, 2025

The Denver Broncos used a seventh-round pick on Lohner in the 2025 NFL Draft, and besides his size, there really isn't much else there with the player, but he is new to the game of football, so him being that raw and nearly going undrafted isn't a surprise.

While Lohner did show some red zone threat in the offseason, he didn't put much together to warrant being on the roster to kickoff the 2025 NFL Season. Well, the thing here is that Lohner is likely making it through waivers, so the Denver Broncos could get him back on the practice squad.

With him needing to develop and obviously having youth on his side, the Broncos could essentially redshirt Lohner in the 2025 NFL Season with the hopes that he shows enough to make the roster in 2026. Denver was obviously not expecting him to contribute immediately, so the possibility of stuffing him on the practice squad for a year could end up being a huge win, and it could once again make Sean Payton and George Paton look like geniuses.