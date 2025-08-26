It's clear what team Damarri Mathis will end up on after Broncos release

The Denver Broncos waived veteran CB Damarri Mathis on Tuesday, and his next landing spot could not be more clear.

It was not a shock at all to see Mathis getting waived by the Denver Broncos - he was way down on the team's depth chart and was at best the sixth CB in the room. Since being drafted back in 2022, Mathis had seen players like Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine easily leap over him.

Well, Mathis is still quite young and could latch onto a new team as a depth piece. Denver's CB room might just be the best in the NFL, so it's not really a huge indictment on the player that he got waived. Mathis' next spot could not be more obvious.

It would not be a shock to see Damarri Mathis end up on the Philadelphia Eagles

We'll see if Mathis would make it through the waiver claim list, but him landing with the Philadelphia Eagles makes a ton of sense.

CB Damarri Mathis has been waived by the Broncos, per @mikeklis9news



He started his rookie year (2022) & has not developed into the corner we all thought he was going to be



The CB room is stacked & he is the odd man out. Wouldn't be surprised if someone (Dolphins) claims him pic.twitter.com/hhalJBCjDn — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) August 25, 2025

From 2021-2023, the Denver Broncos had Christian Parker as their defensive backs coach, and in 2024, Parker followed Vic Fangio to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is now the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Fangio is the defensive coordinator and helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in 2024, but Philly could use some CB depth, as their secondary is quite young and would absolutely benefit from a quality matchup like Damarri Mathis.

Once thought of as the clear-cut CB2 next to Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis finds himself off the roster entirely and searching for work, but if he doesn't get claimed and makes it all the way down to the Eagles, that fit is extremely logical.

The Denver Broncos have said goodbye to a plethora of other players during the roster cutdown with the deadline looming.