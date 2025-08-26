Bills cut former Broncos receiver who might just be done in the NFL

The Buffalo Bills just cut a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who could be done in the NFL. The league is littered with former Broncos' players wherever you look. Some, like Justin Simmons and Dalton Risner, are free agents.

Others like Drew Lock and Jerry Jeudy are secure on their current teams. The NFL roster cutdown period has seen some former Denver players get released like Greg Dulcich and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but another former player who got cut today might just be done in the NFL.

And it could be a sad ending for what was once a very promising career.

Buffalo Bills cut KJ Hamler on Tuesday

Drafted back in the second round by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hamler, still only 26 years old, was released by Buffalo:

Hard Knocks spoiler alert: Bills released veteran WR KJ Hamler. pic.twitter.com/gFaRwQJjK0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Hamler was apparently an absolute star during Hard Knocks, but he clearly was not good enough on the field for the receiver-needy Bills to keep him around. Hamler actually last registered a regular season reception back in 2022 with the Broncos.

He has not appeared in a game since then, so his current statistics are just 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. The primary issue with KJ Hamler was him not being able to stay healthy. He was a legitimate deep threat, but he never played more than 13 games in a season.

And from 2021-2022, appeared in just 10 games total. The Denver Broncos absolutely made the wrong pick when they took Hamler in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but that happens sometimes. The WR room looks totally different now than it was then, but Courtland Sutton has remained since 2018.

With KJ Hamler now cut, you have to wonder if this would be his last stop in the NFL. Could the Broncos bring him back?