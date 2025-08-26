Broncos' latest cut could pave the way for an obvious free agent addition

On Tuesday during the final day of roster cutdowns, the Denver Broncos made a shocking move that could pave the way for a logical free agent addition.

Tough, surprising moves are made this time of the year, and in a few hours, the Broncos will have trimmed their roster down to 53 players. Denver has gotten to work making cuts and waiving players, but there wasn't really much of a surprise until the late morning on Tuesday.

This release is downright shocking, but it could also pave the way for the team to sign a very obvious free agent.

Waiving Levelle Bailey could mean a free agent like Kyzir White is on the way

After a very strong offseason and notable reps with the starters, the Broncos waived Levelle Bailey on Tuesday, and this has been the biggest move of the roster cutdown thus far for the Denver Broncos:

Surprise. Broncos have waived ILB Levelle Bailey per source. Had worked with 1s most of camp and preseason with injuries to Greenlaw and Singleton. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 26, 2025

However, some are already wondering, like myself, if this move was made to free up a spot for a logical addition at the position. Some of us have been clamoring for months now for the Broncos to sign Kyzir White, a quality free agent linebacker who is still on the market.

Ask yourself this; why else would the Denver Broncos cut one of the best LBs this offseason if they did not have another move at the position up their sleeves?

Maybe I am totally wrong here, and it would not be the first time, but this move simply makes zero sense if Denver doesn't have a logical backup plan, and that plan might be Kyzir White, a 17-game starter for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Season.

White was all over the stat sheet for the Cardinals in 2024. He racked up one interception, three passes defended, 2.5 sacks, 137 total tackles nine tackles for loss, and eight QB hits in the most productive season of his career.

He has also allowed a passer rating of 89.2 in coverage, which really isn't that bad. Maybe Denver is a fan of some of the other linebackers they have in the room, but waiving Levelle Bailey could easily mean that the team as a free agent signing up their sleeves.