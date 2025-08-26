Perfect tight end target just fell back into Broncos laps after surprise cut

The Denver Broncos made the difficult (but necessary) decision to cut former third-round pick Greg Dulcich in the middle of the 2024 season after Dulcich struggled to make an impact in Sean Payton's offense for the second straight year.

Not only did Dulcich struggle to make a positive impact, but he was ultimately a net negative on the field, dropping passes and missing blocks. Things just didn't work out for Dulcich in Denver despite a really strong start to his NFL career back in 2022, and he wound up getting claimed right away by the New York Giants.

With his new opportunity in New York, Dulcich looked like he'd found some new life. He put some great stuff on tape during the 2025 NFL preseason, but because of the Giants' depth at the position, he's apparently hitting the waiver wire again. And the Broncos should consider taking the chance at a mulligan.

Greg Dulcich would be ideal answer to Broncos tight end depth issues

The Broncos are going to be without tight end/fullback Nate Adkins for the first few weeks of the season. Sean Payton said the team would be monitoring "the wire" at tight end, and you'd have to think the idea of bringing a healthy and rejuvenated Dulcich back into the fold would at least be somewhat appealing to the team.

Especially after the Broncos have moved on from such a large percentage of the rest of their 2022 NFL Draft class, giving Dulcich another shot to come in after scoring three touchdowns for the Giants in the preseason could reignite the potential he once had as a "joker" in Sean Payton's offense.

At this stage, Dulcich would still be a risk-reward proposition, but a worthwhile one anyway. The Broncos don't have any reason to turn their nose at opportunities to add guys with upside at the tight end position. This is a team whose tight end position was led last year with 19 receptions (Lucas Krull). The Broncos' leader in receiving yards at tight end last season was Adam Trautman with 188.

The Broncos aren't in a position where they should really be overly picky about guys they add if they are monitoring the wire, certainly not letting pride get in the way. Dulcich wasn't able to stay healthy in Denver, more than anything else. If he's able to stay on the field, we saw some nice plays from him in the preseason reminiscent of the guy that got everyone excited back in 2022.

Hopefully, there's at least a chance Dulcich can return to the Mile High City and finish what he started.