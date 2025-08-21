Former Broncos draft pick might have team regretting cutting him already

With merely days until rosters need to be cut down from 90 players to 53, the Denver Broncos find themselves in a situation where they desperately need depth at the tight end position. This isn't just an observation, but a fact based on what Sean Payton said during the week.

Payton noted that the Broncos would be monitoring "the wire" at tight end and fullback, indicating the team's need (and desire) to find help before the start of the season at a crucial position. At this point in time, it doesn't appear as though players like Lucas Krull, Caleb Lohner, or Caden Prieskorn are anything but potential practice squad options.

The predicament the Broncos find themselves in with an injury to Nate Adkins during training camp might have the team regretting its decision to cut a former high draft pick in the middle of the 2024 season.

Broncos may be regretting cutting Greg Dulcich with tight end need

As much as he struggled to stay healthy and produce in Denver, it would be nice for the Broncos to have a guy like Greg Dulcich right about now.

Especially with what we're seeing from him this preseason with the New York Giants...

Jaxson Dart down the seam to Greg Dulcich for a TD!



It's great to see Dulcich on the field, first of all, but also moving well and hitting paydirt. He was such a fun player early on in his career with Denver when he got onto the field, making an instant impact as a rookie and scoring in his first NFL game.

When Dulcich was healthy with the Broncos back in 2022, it was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise extremely ugly and sadly unforgettable year for the team. With Sean Payton coming aboard in 2023, the expectations of Dulcich taking a year two leap were through the roof.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented us from seeing really anything from him at all in 2023 and then the contributions he made in 2024 were atrocious, to the point that the Broncos just cut him in the middle of the year. He settled in a new home with the New York Giants, and the lottery ticket might be paying off for them.

While the Giants have a number of other tight ends in the mix, Dulcich seems to be making good on his opportunity to showcase at least his pass-catching skills, and could perhaps have a role this season.

At this stage of camp, the Broncos could really use a player like Dulcich on their roster. He's an inexpensive, high-upside receiving option whose talent is undeniable when healthy. We'll see what the team ends up adding at the position, but they might be regretting letting Dulcich go if he can figure it out with the Giants.