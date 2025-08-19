3 trades Broncos should consider to upgrade weak tight end depth

If there's one area of the Denver Broncos' roster that is obviously in need of a jolt of talent, it's the tight end position. Oddly enough, the team could really use the pass-catching upside of a player like Greg Dulcich right about now.

Beyond Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, this team lacks the proper depth to be able to go into the regular season with confidence. And head coach Sean Payton even acknowledged that at his Tuesday press conference when he noted the team was monitoring the wire at tight end and fullback, among other positions.

The Broncos might need to get creative in upgrading this position via trade, because what's available out there is slim pickings. Who could the Broncos try to trade for around the league?

3 tight end trade options for the Broncos to consider

1. Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts

Woods is listed as the 5th tight end on the Colts' initial depth chart, and is entering a contract year this year. He was beloved by many during the pre-draft process for his elite size and athletic profile, but he hasn't been able to get on the field since 2022.

And as a rookie, he had 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns, showing off his big-play ability. Again, that was back in 2022, so we really just don't know what Woods is capable of doing in regular season action at this point, but the physical makeup is there at 6-foot-7, 253 pounds.

It probably wouldn't cost much to get him away from the Colts.

2. Charlie Kolar, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best tight end duos in the NFL with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, both entering contract years. Another player entering a contract year for them is former Iowa State star and fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar, who has just 20 receptions over three NFL seasons.

He played a career-high 251 snaps for the Ravens last year and 230 the year before that, so his role with the team has increased, but is obviously minimal compared to the guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

If the Ravens would be willing to part with him, he could be a nice depth option for the Broncos and someone who can play an underrated role overall.

3. Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys don't often just move on from high draft picks, but they might be willing to make an exception with Luke Schoonmaker. The former second-round pick out of Michigan played just 35 percent of the snaps last year and 31 percent as a rookie.

The Cowboys have Jake Ferguson atop the depth chart and another guy they really like in Brevyn Spann-Ford. They could potentially offload Schoonmaker for the right price, though again, Jerry Jones does not like to give in with his high draft picks.

It's possible the Broncos could look to some alternatives from that 2023 draft class as well with guys like Luke Musgrave (Packers) or maybe even an in-division move with Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.