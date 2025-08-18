Broncos bring back familiar face to play crucial role in Sean Payton offense

The fullback position is pretty much a non-negotiable for Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton within his offense. Over the last two seasons, veteran Michael Burton has played 11-15 snaps per week for Payton, who still utilizes the bruising lead blocker like it's 1999.

Even for what appears to be a trivial number of snaps for a full-time position, the Broncos not only utilize the fullback but also get plenty of special teams work out of a player like Burton. He has played nearly 600 special teams snaps over the last two seasons combined.

With Burton suffering a hamstring injury in the joint practice against the Arizona Cardinals as well as Nate Adkins having a tightrope procedure for an ankle issue, the Broncos have decided to bring back a familiar face: Fullback Adam Prentice is officially back in the fold.

Broncos sign Adam Prentice to play crucial role in Sean Payton offense

Prentice played college football at Colorado State and actually signed with the Denver Broncos initially as an undrafted free agent back in 2021 when Vic Fangio was still the team's head coach. Although he didn't make the final 53-man roster at the time, he was instantly stolen away on waivers by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints in what would end up being Payton's final year with the team.

Prentice played over 100 snaps that rookie year, and wound up also sticking with the Saints for the next two years as a fullback for their offense and core special teams player for Darren Rizzi, who is also now with the Broncos.

Last season, he played his biggest role in both phases with 272 offensive snaps and 218 special teams snaps, so his availability at this point in the offseason is pretty fortiutous for the Broncos overall. Prentice could wind up playing a huge role for this team if Burton and Akins are set to miss significant time.

Having familiarity with not only Sean Payton but plenty of other assistants on the Denver staff, as well as being part of George Paton's first UDFA class with the Broncos -- it's like this was meant to happen all along for Prentice.

We may not see Prentice get the ball a ton if he does end up making the Broncos' 53-man roster. Burton had 10 receptions last season as well as a handful of carries (including a touchdown run), so as you would expect, some short-yardage situations and times when you're catching a defense off guard.