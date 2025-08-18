3 Broncos' draft picks who will undoubtedly be cut after the preseason

The Denver Broncos will have to cut down their roster here in a couple of weeks. Which draft picks are at huge risk of getting released? Denver is now 2-0 on the preseason with two blowout victories, which is awesome.

What we have seen from this team thus far is their depth be on full display, as this team is built for the deep playoff run late in the season. On paper, there aren't many clubs in a better spot than the Denver Broncos, and while you may not want to admit it yourself, it's the truth.

Unfortunately, though, the team is going to have to cut some players - that's simply how it works in the NFL, and these three former draft picks are certainly on their way out.

3 former Denver Broncos' draft picks who are surely getting axed this offseason

Audric Estime, RB

Most Broncos' fans know the story with Audric Estime at this point - he's been a non-factor in the RB room this offseason, saw two starting-caliber backs enter the picture this offseason, and simply has no juice to his game. It would be a sad ending, as Estime is only in his second year and actually isn't even 22 years old yet, but he's not done much of anythingt to earn a spot on the team's roster for the 2025 NFL Season.

Even if the Denver Broncos keep four running backs, those four are shaping up to be JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Drew Sanders, ILB

Drew Sanders can't stay healthy, and with Denver likely having their four linebackers for 2025 in Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Levelle Bailey, and Justin Strnad set in stone, the Broncos could simply cut Sanders, and they are able to even with him being hurt. It'd be a sad ending for the 2023 NFL Draft pick, but Sanders has not proven himself to even be a reliable backup at this point. Denver could try to stash him away for later in the season, but cutting ties might be the most logical thing for them to do.

Damarri Mathis, CB

In a couple of short years, Damarri Mathis went from being a key starter in the secondary opposite Patrick Surtain II to clearly being an odd-man out in the defensive back room for the 2025 NFL Season. Mathis simply hasn't done much this offseason, and Denver has also brought in players like Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Riley Moss into the picture after Mathis was drafted. There really isn't much of a path for the fourth-year CB out of Pittsburgh on the team's roster. He should be one of the Broncos' many cuts.