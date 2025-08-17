Sean Payton's vision for the Broncos in 2025 is already on full display

Sean Payton has his hands all over this roster, and it could not be clearer what kind of team he wants to field in the 2025 NFL Season. Teams don't turn into contenders overnight, as the Denver Broncos are entering their third year of the Sean Payton era, and it truly seems like this team is the best of the three.

We have seen Denver go from five, to eight, to 10 wins over the last three seasons, so a clear progression has happened, and it was started back in early 2023 when the team traded for Sean Payton, who was still with the New Orleans Saints.

Anyway, it's been two preseason games for the Denver Broncos this year thus far, and what is abundantly clear to me is Sean Payton's vision already being on full display for the entire NFL world to see.

Sean Payton wants this 2025 Denver Broncos' team to be deep and explosive

This is the way, and this is how the Denver Broncos are going to rise to the top in the 2025 NFL Season. The Broncos are not only deep, but also extremely explosive. We saw chunk plays from Evan Engram, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Troy Franklin against the Cardinals.

We've even seen backup QB Jarrett Stidham rip-off a chunk play with his legs. Free agent signing Trent Sherfield also got in on the action against the San Francisco 49ers with a deep touchdown reception of his own.

No matter how you slice it, the Denver Broncos are deep on offense and have a ton of players with the capability of being explosive when put in the right position, but this is also true for the defense as well.

One player that sticks out and fits this mold is Jonah Elliss, their second-year pass rusher who is still just 22 years old. Elliss is always in the backfield it seems like and has had himself a great offseason. From top to bottom, Sean Payton has built a juggernaut.

This team is deep at all the right positions and is just spilling over the top with explosive players. The 2025 Denver Broncos could be one of the scariest teams in the NFL.