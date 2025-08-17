Denver Broncos' RB room got some much-needed clarity in win over Cardinals

The Denver Broncos may have a much easier time sorting through the deep RB room following their second preseason win in 2025. The issue isn't which running backs are the top for the Broncos; those titles belong to RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins.

The issue that the team has been having with the RB room is which players slide into the RB3 and perhaps RB4 roles, and with how much talent Denver does boast in this room, it was never going to be an easy choice to make.

Well, in the team's second preseason victory, a 27-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, one of the team's backup running backs reminded the Denver Broncos why he is on the team to begin with and why he should make the final roster.

Jaleel McLaughlin explosive run reminded the Denver Broncos why he's on the team

A 35-yard run from Jaleel McLaughlin proves why he should be on the roster, as if nothing else, he is an explosive player and does have this big-play ability at any point in time:

After having a bit of a breakout season as a rookie in 2023, McLaughlin wasn't quite as efficient in 2024 and definitely made many of us question if he could be a long-term fixture in this RB room. He is an undrafted player and isn't ever going to be a RB1 at the NFL level, but it is quite clear that McLaughlin is someone to keep in the room as a third or fourth back.

He can eat up yardage at times and is able to outrun most everybody on an opposing defense. This run, while only one of its kind in the game from McLaughlin, does prove why he should be on the roster, as Denver would have yet another explosive player in the mix on the offensive side of the ball.