Sean Payton all but confirms breakout season for second-year wide receiver

The Denver Broncos have had many players take strides in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and Sean Payton seems to be keen on this second-year receiver. The Broncos won their second preseason game and move to 2-0 with one game remaining.

Denver beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-7 in another blowout victory. Most of the starters did not suit up for the Broncos, but that did give backups and some other players battling for spots some time to shine.

Time is running out, but at least one thing is certain; this second-year wide receiver is continuing to stack good days and bring it to the field. Head coach Sean Payton did all but confirm that a breakout year could be on the way for Troy Franklin.

Sean Payton said "it's happening" when asked about Troy Franklin

The second-year receiver has had himself an offseason, and that isn't just fluff, as Franklin has brought it to the field, and Sean Payton is noticing:

Sean Payton with a pretty direct summation of the Troy Franklin leap: “It’s happening.”



Said #Broncos just have to be careful as Franklin’s playing at two spots (X and Z, I believe).



“He’s confident.” pic.twitter.com/IRAxypomL8 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 17, 2025

In the win, Troy Franklin hauled in four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, so he made a mark in more ways than one. His second touchdown was truly a thing of beauty:

His first one was also a chunk play:

Troy Franklin

-Entering 4th straight season playing w/ Bo Nix

-61 catches for 891 yards 9 TDs as Soph

-81 catches for 1,383 yards 14 TDs as Jr

-4.41 40 (fast)

-39" vertical (athletic)

-Has had great training camp

-Skillset to take top off defense

-Free ADPpic.twitter.com/bQooGW6fMY — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) August 17, 2025

This is real, folks. Troy Franklin has honestly been consistently good all offseason and is really been maximizing the chances he's gotten. You almost now have to wonder if the Broncos' three best wide receivers heading into the season are Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and now Franklin.

Second-year receiver Devaughn Vele hasn't made much noise this offseason and might see himself tumbling down the depth chart a bit. Troy Franklin is only set to play in his age-22 season, so you can absolutely see the growth in real-time, as he's quite young and has some untapped potential just with his age alone.

The Broncos may have hit on yet another draft pick.