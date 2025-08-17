Young Broncos playmaker could be on the ropes after competition dazzles

In the second preseason game of the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos' "second string" offense shined bright. Some "starters" did see some time in the game, none bigger than Evan Engram. On the Broncos' second play of offense, Stidham connected with Engram for a 58-yard reception. Engram's incredible athleticism was on full display.

Tro Franklin scored not just one, but two touchdowns. Franklin hauled in touchdown passes from Jarrett Stidham, one from 17 and another for 27 yards. Troy Franklin showcased why he was drafted by the Denver Broncos, ending the night with four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. His speed and ability to get open are what the Broncos' offense has been looking for.

Along with the Broncos' offense needing speed and big plays, it needs a guy with sure hands. Pat Bryant sure looks like he can fill that role. Against the Cardinals, Bryant dug his way into a night that concluded with him catching four passes for 70 yards. His catch radius was impressive, along with how smooth he looked when transitioning from becoming a receiver to a runner.

Young Broncos WRs pushing second-year player Devaughn Vele

All of this is great news, unless you are, say, Devaughn Vele. While his roster spot is still fine, his spot in line will certainly be challenged. To make matters worse for Vele, he is still dealing with a knee issue that has led to him missing time. Unfortunately, these things happen in the NFL. You are the guy, until you aren't.

Sean Payton loves Devaughn Vele, and Vele had a good rookie season. He totaled 42 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown reception against the Chiefs was one of my favorite plays of the season. But the NFL is full of talented guys, all looking for an opportunity, for a window to open. But that window can shut fast.

But the real winner of all of this is the Denver Broncos. Competition at the wide receiver position is what the Broncos need. Competition brings excellence. Courtland Sutton is still wide receiver one, but the number two wide receiver may not be who we think, or who we expected.