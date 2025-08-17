Broncos' elite backup QB further proves the team's high-end depth for 2025

The Denver Broncos might have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, and their backup QB is only reinforcing this point. While the preseason record doesn't truly matter, the Broncos are 2-0 with two blowout wins, and you get the feeling that this team could continue what they did last year into 2025.

Denver stacked a ton of double-digit wins in 2024, and while many of them were against bad teams, how else were they supposed to beat them? Anyway, among many things that are evident thus far, one thing that sticks out the most is just how deep this team is at many positions.

This is a huge testament to George Paton and Sean Payton for the work they have done with this roster, and that depth continues even into their quarterback room, as Jarrett Stidham, of all people, is on fire during the preseason thus far.

The Denver Broncos are in great hands with Jarrett Stidham

If Bo Nix were to miss some time for whatever reason in 2025, the Broncos would surely still have a great chance to win with backup QB Jarrett Stidham under center. To say he's been on fire in the preseason would be an understatement.

In the wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, Stidham has gone a combined 30/38 for 376 yards and four touchdowns. That's good for a passer rating of 142.9, which is flat-out insane.

While Stidham is doing this against backups, he's also playing precisely the way you'd hope he would. The Denver Broncos have simply not neglected any part of this roster, as it's oozing depth at so many positions.

Having strong depth is honestly what separates good from great teams, and when it gets to be late in the 2025 NFL Season, the Broncos' strong depth is going turn into a massive advantage.