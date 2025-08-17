3 obvious roster weaknesses for the Broncos after preseason Week 2

After another strong preseason outing for the Denver Broncos, some positions for the Broncos look to be set, while others need some attention. Depth seems to be a positive for groups like the running back room, wide receiver, and cornerback rooms. But one skill position group that lacks depth is the tight end room.

Evan Engram, on his lone reception against the Arizona Cardinals, high-tailed down the sideline for a 58-yard reception, displaying his playmaking ability. Engram is a true weapon for the Denver Broncos' offense, but in the dire situation that Engram goes down or misses any time for whatever reason, the Broncos' tight end group would be hurting.

Adam Trautman and Lukas Krull are middling weapons at best, better served for back-of-the-roster, all-purpose players. More or less inline tight ends, which certainly have their place on the Denver Broncos' roster, but leave a hole from an explosive standpoint.

There are a few plays in particular that stuck out, one during the second quarter on a 3rd and four. Stidham connected with Krull in the middle of the field for a three-yard gain. With time to make a move or to stretch the ball out for the first down, Krull gained zero yards after the catch. Once Krull caught the ball, it was almost like his feet got stuck in the mud, missing an opportunity to keep the Broncos' drive going.

Caden Prieskorn had a beautiful opportunity late in the game to show off his abilities, but quite literally fumbled it away. Sam Ehlinger hit Prieskorn on a nice play design, and on his way to the endzone, Prieskorn was hit from behind after not protecting the football how it should be. If Prieskorn would have doubled down on the ball and finished the play, he would be sitting at home with a touchdown in each preseason game to start the season.

Instead, Prieskorn fumbled away the ball at the goalline and the Cardinals recovered, ultimately ending the night for the Denver Broncos' offense. Caleb Lohner contributed a pre-snap penalty as well. That was about the lone contribution, a negative one from Lohner.

That is just a microcosm of what the Broncos' back up tight ends represent. Missing any elite traits as playmakers, it would certainly cause a shift in what the Denver Broncos would be trying to pursue as an offense if something were to happen to Evan Engram.

Denver Broncos' reserve safeties and inside linebackers continue to leave a desire for more

During the offseason, the Denver Broncos added an elite playmaker at safety in Talanoa Hufanga. Pairing him with Brandon Jones, coming off his best season as a pro, will bring an elite starting duo for the Broncos' defense. That said, both have missed time throughout their careers, and having servicable backups would be ideal for Vance Joseph and the Broncos' defense.

In both games this preseason, the Broncos defense was gashed early on, resulting in early touchdown drives for both the Cardinals and 49ers. Starting the game last night for the Denver Broncos, Devon Key and P.J. Locke seem to be running with the second group.

Locke played ok last night, but he is coming off of a major spinal surgery that no other NFL player has ever really played through. He has also seen time during the regular season, giving some solid minutes, forcing a few turnovers. With Locke, I would feel OK with his getting minutes, but after him, Key or Delarrin Turner-Yell would definitely give a cause for concern.

JL Skinner may be pushing Turner-Yell for that second spot after the first couple of games this preseason, but I do think the Broncos would be wise to search on cutdown day for another safety, maybe even consider an old friend, Justin Simmons for a reserve role.

Another position the Denver Broncos would be wise to try to raise the floor for would be inside linebacker. Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton both missed significant time in 2024, only playing in a handful of games combined. While they have both played at high levels, their health issues should remain at the back of Vance Joseph's mind.

Behind Greenlaw and Singleton are unproven players like Levelle Bailey and Jordan Turner, who have both shown flashes, but just that, flashes. It would serve the Broncos' defense well to make sure that a proven backer can come in and man the fort if something were to happen to Singleton or Greenlaw.