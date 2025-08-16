3 logical cut candidates Denver Broncos could sign before the 2025 season

It's getting to be that time of the year where cut candidates will be hitting the open market, and the Denver Broncos should spring on some of them. The Broncos are going to be one of those teams having to make some tough roster decisions.

But it many instances, these players that get cut latch onto other clubs before the season, and it's almost like bargain hunting. There will surely be some shocking names hitting the open market in a couple of weeks.

And when that happens, the Broncos should pursue a few of them. Bleacher Report outlined one cut candidate for each team. Let's dive into which of them Denver should sign.

Cut candidates the Denver Broncos could sign ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

Damone Clark, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Damone Clark was listed as a cut candidate, as the Dallas Cowboys could have some shuffling in their LB room here in a little bit. Between some young players emerging and Dallas getting some back from injury shortly, Clark could be the odd man out. In 2023, Clark had 109 total tackles in 17 games and was a productive linebacker, but he went from starting all 17 games in 2023 to just two in 2024, so he's fallen out of favor. With Denver needing to bolster their LB unit, Clark makes a lot of sense.

Quinton Bohanna, DT, Seattle Seahawks

A sixth-round draft pick back in 2021, Quinton Bohanna has bounced around thus far in the NFL and is a space-eater. He's 6'4" and 355 pounds, so his presence in the middle of the defense, perhaps in goal line situations, could be valuable for the defense. He's obviously not going to offer much in the pass-rush department, but that really isn't what Denver needs. Bohanna could be a solid addition for the Broncos.

Trey Palmer, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trey Palmer is another player who could be falling out of favor with his current team. Drafted back in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Palmer had 39 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign, but he caught just 12 passes last year. With the Buccaneers now having Emeka Egbuka in the mix along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Palmer could be another odd man out. The Denver Broncos do have a deep WR room, so Palmer might be a bit redundant, but the team could use another pass-catcher.