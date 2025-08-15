Latest Broncos' prediction proves some people still aren't fully bought-in

The Denver Broncos have what it takes to emerge as a contender this season, but not everyone is ready to go that far. I am not sure I'm ready myself to say that Denver could win the division this year, but they've got the talent to do so.

I would argue that one of the hardest things to do in the NFL is to go from good to great. Denver is trying to do this exact thing in 2025. They've got the good part down pretty well, as they went 10-7 and fielded a top-tier defense and average offense in 2024.

However, if things come together and the offense takes a step forward, the Broncos could be a tough opponent for most teams. We've seen varying predictions for this team in 2025, and one of the more notable ones just came out.

A marginal improvement from the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season?

From Conor Orr on Sports Illustrated, the Denver Broncos are predicted to go 10-7 for the second year in a row, but the earn the AFC's top Wild Card spot, the fifth seed.

An annual tradition: @ConorOrr goes game by game through the NFL schedule and predicts every team’s 2025 record 🔮https://t.co/brzVwtP8Qc pic.twitter.com/nmpH8Bb2Hz — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 14, 2025

That is a slight improvement from 2024, as they would face the fourth-seeded Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. In Orr's predictions, here is how the entire AFC playoff picture looks:

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

4. Houston Texans (10-7)

5. Denver Broncos (10-7)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

It's nearly the same exact playoff field from 2024. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in the playoffs while the Cincinnati Bengals were at home. Back to the Broncos for a second; if they did draw the Texans in the Wild Card Round, I would truly like Denver's chances, especially if Houston's offensive line is still a bit shaky.

The Broncos may go into that game with the better quarterback and offensive line, and that could be enough to earn a victory and advance to the Divisional Round for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Is this modest prediction for the 2025 Denver Broncos accurate?