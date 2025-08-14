Evan Engram could not be more all-in with the Broncos after latest quote

The Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, and he figures to not only be a key part of the offense, but a great leader as well. The Broncos had their second joint practice of the 2025 NFL Offseason, and this one was in Denver and with the Arizona Cardinals.

Denver and Arizona play in a preseason game on August 16th but did get some work in beforehand. Right now, we do know that the starters aren't likely to play and will surely get some reps in the third preseason game.

One player who is new on the Broncos and who could benefit from reps is Evan Engram, a high-end receiving tight end now on his third NFL team. After stops with the Giants and Jaguars, Engram ends up in the most stable situation he's played in during his NFL career, and it's clear how bought-in he truly is.

Evan Engram probably can't think more highly of Bo Nix

Check out what Engram said on Thursday about Bo Nix:

Evan Engram on his relationship with Bo Nix: “I’m his yes man. Whatever he needs. Whatever he sees”



Believes Bo will be great. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 14, 2025

This is honestly a pretty telling quote. Evan Engram could have given a pretty 'status quo' answer here, but he really took it a step further with these words about Bo Nix, who is clearly winning over all of his teammates.

Engram did choose to sign with the Denver Broncos over the Los Angeles Chargers for a reason, and you have to wonder how much of an impact Bo Nix played in that happening. Engram is a two-time Pro Bowler with 108 games of regular season experience, so he's played a ton of football.

You also have to wonder if this is the most bought-in he's been during his now nine-year NFL career. While Evan Engram may not be here for more than two years, the duration of his contract, it's refreshing to see that the Denver Broncos were able to pry this high-end veteran off the free agency market and onto their team.