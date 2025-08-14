Latest game-by-game predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2025

The Denver Broncos could shock the NFL world once again in 2025. Let's make another game-by-game prediction.

Denver won 10 of their final 15 games en route to a playoff season, the first for the franchise since the 2024 NFL season. It remains to be seen if Denver can build on that into 2025, but with all of the expectations and hype they've gotten, you'd have to think that it's possible.

Bad teams don't get all of the attention that's been thrown their way, so Broncos Country could be in store for something special. Let's make another record prediction for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.

Latest Denver Broncos' record prediction for the 2025 NFL Season

Week 1 - vs. Tennessee Titans

A rookie QB in Cam Ward making his first career NFL start against the best defense in the league is going to start and end as you'd expect. The Broncos not winning by double-digits would be a massive failure here.

Broncos win 31-13 (1-0)

Week 2 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Another game against a bad team, the Indianapolis Colts could have the worst QB room in the NFL for the 2025 season. Denver blew Indy out last season and should be able to beat them again in the 2025 season.

Broncos win 24-16 (2-0)

Week 3 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

Does Denver again get swept by the Los Angeles Chargers? I doubt it, and while LA is already battling some injuries, they are a very solid football team. Denver drops their first game of the season in close fashion.

Chargers win 23-20 (2-1)

Week 4 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Broncos get to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and coming into this game, Denver should be the clear-cut better team and should be able to take care of business. We still do not know if Trey Hendrickson will be on the field, and this game being in Denver is a huge boost.

Broncos win 28-27 (3-1)

Week 5 - @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles did lose a few notable players this offseason, so this roster isn't as good as it was in 2024. The defense is still going to be top-tier, as it's led by Vic Fangio, but Denver does match up well with the Eagles. However, the Birds might be too hard to beat at their house. Philly could win a close game here.

Eagles win 23-17 (3-2)

Week 6 - vs. New York Jets

The Denver Broncos have a three-game stretch beginning in Week 6 against very beatable teams. In this international matchup against the lowly New York Jets, the Broncos get back on track and just brutalize Justin Fields.

Broncos win 23-10 (4-2)

Week 7 - vs. New York Giants

It is not a guarantee that Russell Wilson is starting for the New York Giants this late in the season. The G-Men are a bad football team and might only excel at rushing the passer in 2025. Denver wins their second in a row.

Broncos win 30-20 (5-2)

Week 8 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

In their second home game in a row, the Broncos play the top-heavy Dallas Cowboys. Denver being able to take away one of CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens would be huge in their chances at winning, and they should be able to do just that. Broncos overwhelm the Cowboys in this one.

Broncos win 28-17 (6-2)

Week 9 - @ Houston Texans

Riding a three-game winning streak, Denver faces a frisky Houston Texans team. While the Texans' OL is an unknown at this point, it could be settled by week nine. Denver isn't going to win them all. They'll drop this one by a few points.

Texans win 24-21 (6-3)

Week 10 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Right back at home in Week 10, the Denver Broncos should again be able to sweep the Las Vegas Raiders for the second season in a row. This roster is still bad and doesn't make much outside of Brock Bowers and maybe Ashton Jeanty.

Broncos win 33-24 (7-3)

Week 11 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs two of the last three times they have played and nearly toppled them at Arrowhead in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. While Denver isn't going to sweep KC this year, them holding down the fort at home for the third game in a row is likely as they head into the bye week. I can only imagine how much of a playoff atmosphere Mile High could be in this game. Denver wins by a razor-thin margin.

Broncos win 24-23 (8-3)

Week 12 - BYE WEEK

Denver being at 8-3 entering the bye could put them in a great position to win the division and make that closing run down the stretch.

Week 13 - @ Washington Commanders

This could go down as one of the top games of the year in the 2025 NFL Season. While I want to keep predicting wins for the Denver Broncos, this game could be a close loss, as Jayden Daniels might be too hard to contain.

Commanders win 27-20 (8-4)

Week 14 - @ Las Vegas Raiders

Denver has the ability, roster talent, and coaching to sweep the Raiders and to beat bad teams in the 2025 NFL Season. They take care of business in a close game and move to 9-4.

Broncos win 20-17 (9-4)

Week 15 - vs. Green Bay Packers

With four games left, Denver probably has to win three of them to capture the AFC West. The Green Bay Packers come to town, and they are one of the deepest teams in the NFL if you ask me. Jordan Love could be poised to truly breakout this year, but Denver getting this game at home is going to be huge for their chances. However, Josh Jacobs has historically beaten up on Denver, so the Packers could eek out a win thanks to the legs of Jacobs.

Packers win 21-20 (9-5)

Week 16 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver is 9-5 through 14 games for the second year in a row, but they did drop two of their final three games in 2024. That won't happen this year, as the Broncos get to beat up on the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team with a shaky QB situation and a first-year head coach. At this point in the season, the Broncos should be able to take care of business against inferior teams.

Broncos win 35-17 (10-5)

Week 17 - @ Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos probably won't sweep the Kansas City Chiefs, but it could end up being a close game. The Chiefs win and pull through in primetime, unfortunately.

Chiefs win 24-20 (10-6)

Week 18 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers

We predicted that the Broncos would lose to the Chargers in their first matchup earlier in the season, but they take care of business at home, win a close game, and finish 11-6 on the season, a one-win improvement from their breakout campaign in 2024.

Broncos win 25-19 (11-6)