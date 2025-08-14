3 Broncos' players just dying to breakout in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos could have some logical breakout candidates in the 2025 NFL Season, but who are they? Some players on the team who broke out in 2024 included Bo Nix, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, and Nik Bonitto.

It's clear that this team is well-coached and also strong in drafting the right players. Fortunately, there could be even more players just dying to breakout in 2025. With the regular season kicking off in about three weeks, we're getting that much closer.

Let's dive into three obvious breakout candidates for Denver in 2025.

Obvious breakout candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Jonah Elliss, EDGE

Only 22 years old, Jonah Elliss might be ready to erupt in 2025. Elliss was able to play in all 17 games for the Denver Broncos in his rookie season. He amassed five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He had this production in just 38% of the defensive snaps, and there is no reason to believe why he can't earn more snaps in 2025. Denver may actually have a difficult situation on their hands, as all of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and even Dondrea Tillman are worthy of staying on the field quite a bit.

Elliss is the youngest player of the four listed here and could have the highest upside given what he was able to do as a rookie, so a breakout season in 2025 could be coming.

Troy Franklin, WR

Whether it's an acrobatic catch in practice or making plays in the first preseason game, Troy Franklin has had himself an offseason and is clearly an improved player from his shaky rookie season. Not only has Franklin begun to put things together, but he's also put on a bit of weight and is really trending toward having a breakout season in year two. Bo Nix and Franklin played together at Oregon as well, so perhaps the Broncos see some of that chemistry come to life in 2025.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Did anyone else see that Marvin Mims Jr was listed as a starter on the Broncos' initial depth chart? Not only was Mims listed as a starter, but Devaughn Vele was actually listed as a backup. We've been told for a while now that Vele was going to be a key piece of this offense, but he hasn't really made much noise this offseason, and his position on the depth chart could indicate he might actually be falling out of favor a bit.

This could clear the way for Marvin Mims Jr in a crucial third year. We've all seen the big-play ability that Mims brings, but what's truly missing from his game is some of the nuances of being a wide receiver. The route-tree needs to be developed outside of those vertical routes straight down the field. With Marvin Mims listed as a starter and him approaching a big third year in the NFL, he's as obvious as any to breakout.