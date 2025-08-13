Broncos could finally get clarity in RB room with a shocking trade

The Denver Broncos have some uncertainty in the RB room, but this wild, shocking trade could provide some clarity. The Broncos have done some trade deals recently and are clearly not afraid to make a move or two if needed.

This team is in an all-in window now and have to maximize what they have with Bo Nix being on his rookie deal. It would be malpractice if they didn't continue to be aggressive in more roster moves even as the 2025 NFL Season goes on.

Well, the Broncos could hit the trade market and try to pull off a pretty shocking trade to finally get some clarity with their RB room.

Breece Hall could be on the move, and the Denver Broncos should come calling

Breece Hall of the New York Jets is in the last year of his rookie deal and could be on the move, believe it or not. But don't take my word for it, as I've got some context for you below.

Here is some context on Breece Hall from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report:

There have been rumblings that the 24-year-old may not even last the remainder of the campaign, with Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda noting the RB could be moved by the Nov. 4 trade deadline.



Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, a pair of 2024 draft picks who flashed potential during limited action last year, could be candidates to take on a larger role if Hall departs.



Although Davis only saw limited action, he averaged a hefty 5.8 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per reception. Allen wasn't as efficient during his rookie year, but he had some impressive showings as Hall's primary backup, including scoring a pair of touchdowns in Week 2. - Alex Kay

You know what's interesting? RJ Harvey is actually a few months older than Breece Hall, who has played three years in the NFL for the dysfunctional New York Jets. Hall, despite being on the Jets, has been a very productive player and is an elite receiving running back, which is a 'Joker' quality that Sean Payton has talked about.

Over the past two seasons, Breece Hall has appeared in 33 of 34 games. He's racked up 1,870 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and another 1,074 receiving yards. He's got 2,944 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

This might seem a bit ridiculous, but Breece Hall is a younger and probably better player. Could the Denver Broncos float Harvey in a trade with the New York Jets for Breece Hall? I know, you probably think I'm crazy, but Denver gets a proven player that does fit their current win-now mode. They'd surely also have to extend Breece Hall for a few seasons, but they've got the cap space to do that, and by extending Hall, Bo Nix would have a consistent weapon at RB for years to come.