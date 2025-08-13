Former Broncos' QB just got outplayed by a rookie in his preseason debut

The Denver Broncos finally have some stability with their QB room, but other teams are in a totally different boat. You might be tired of us talking about former QBs, but the Broncos really dodged a bullet.

This team clearly did not have a plan in place at QB until Sean Payton arrived, as it took the team hiring Payton to dig out of the QB mess they were in. Frankly, the move to trade for Russell Wilson was probably the nail in the coffin for GM George Paton, but the franchise was able to rebound.

Well, Russell Wilson is already on his second team since being cut by the Broncos after the 2023 NFL Season, and while he's in line to start for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Season, he just got outplayed by a rookie in their preseason debut.

Russell Wilson just got outplayed by Jaxson Dart in the New York Giants' first preseason game

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants and is going to likely start for them for some period of time in 2025. This is important as the Broncos and Giants do play each other in Week 7. Denver is hosting New York, but Wilson's leash as the starter might not be all that long.

In the Giants' first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Russell Wilson predictably went 6/7 for 28 yards and was actually the worst of the four Giants' QBs that got some action in this game. Back in the 2025 NFL Draft, New York traded back up into the first round to take Jaxson Dart.

And in Dart's first NFL action, he went a healthy 12/19 for 154 yards and one touchdown. Not only did Dart outplay Russell Wilson, but he was probably the best player on the field in the Giants' win over the Buffalo Bills.

You have to wonder how Sean Payton was able to get Wilson to play as efficiently as he did in 2023 given how awful the QB is. It's a sad reality for Russell Wilson and yet another reminder that the Denver Broncos dodged a massive bullet.