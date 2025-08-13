Highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos' roster for the 2025 NFL Season

Which players on the Denver Broncos' roster have the highest cap hits approaching the 2025 NFL Season? Denver is beginning to stack up high-dollar contracts, and it's clear that they are not only rewarding their own players, but also going all-in with their QB on his rookie deal.

There have been a slew of players who have earned contract extensions with the Denver Broncos this offseason, and there could be a few more who sign him within the next few months. On paper, it's hard to argue with the amount of talent this roster has.

But part of that is being able to manage the cap in a responsible way, so let's take a look at the five highest cap hits on the team's roster for 2025.

Cap data taken from Over The Cap.

Highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos' roster for 2025

5. John Franklin-Myers, DE, $10,000,000

A stellar trade move by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Offseason, John Franklin-Myers has a cap hit right at $10 million this year and is in the last year of his deal with the team.

4. Courtland Sutton, WR, $13,900,000

Courtland Sutton earned another contract with the Denver Broncos this offseason. It was a four-year deal worth $92 million, but it contained just $27 million in new guarantees. His cap hit is now just under $14 million for 2025.

3. Zach Allen, DE, $14,345,000

Earning his second contract with the Denver Broncos, Zach Allen led the NFL in 2024 with 40 QB hits and is a flat-out dominant player at a key position. Allen's cap hit is under $15 million in 2025.

2. Ben Powers, LG, $17,425,000

The second of three big-time 2023 offseason signings for the Broncos on this list, Ben Powers has a cap hit of over $17 million this year. You get the sense that while Powers has been good, he has not quite lived up to the contract he signed, so I am wondering if something will be done with that contract in the 2026 offseason...

1. Mike McGlinchey, RT, $23,775,000

Mike McGlinchey is also entering his third year with the Denver Broncos and has not only been a steady and needed right tackle, but he's also one of the best leaders on the team and is clearly a valued presence in the locker room, which obviously goes beyond what he does on the field. Denver will need to find a more long-term answer at RT at some point, though.