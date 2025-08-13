Bo Nix has perfect response after shaky training camp practice on Tuesday

Bo Nix does not sugarcoat things, and after a shaky practice on Tuesday, he spoke with Kay Adams and had a perfect response afterwards. Some bad throws and other interceptions capped off what was a pretty sloppy practice from Bo Nix on Tuesday.

But I guess when you're going up against the best and deepest defense in the NFL, these types of things will happen. Sure, it's not necessarily a good thing that Nix had what could be his worst practice of the offseason, but he's also not perfect.

At the end of the day, Nix having a bad practice is totally normal and honestly not a cause for concern at all. Now yes, if this spills into the regular season on a consistent basis, Denver is in trouble, but Nix and Courtland Sutton sat down with Kay Adams after the practice, and the second-year QB honestly had the perfect response.

Bo Nix says all the right things after a below-average camp practice on Tuesday

Bo Nix knows he was not good enough on Tuesday, and even commented that 'the energy could have been better' from himself.

He also plainly says he needs to do hit job better, which is quite refreshing to hear. One of the awesome things about Bo Nix being hyper-accountable is that it surely spills into the rest of the roster. If the starting QB isn't hiding behind the fact that he had a poor practice, that should impact everyone.

The entire Broncos' roster seems to have bought into what this front office and coaching staff are trying to do, and hitting on Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft is the icing on top, honestly. Denver is going to lose some games and Bo Nix himself is going to have poor outings in 2025, but that's not the point.

The point here is that there is a renewed sense of purpose and accountability from this entire roster, and hearing the young starting QB not beat around that bush is sensational.