Signing another linebacker could be the smartest move the Broncos ever make

The Denver Broncos have a need for another linebacker, and signing someone else could be the best decision they ever make. Both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton did not suit up for the Broncos' first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Not only have both gotten banged up this offseason, but Drew Sanders is also out for a little while as well with a foot injury. All in all, the linebacker room is banged up and already on shaky ground, and we're not even to the second preseason game yet.

It's not an ideal situation, and no matter how you slice it, Denver has to go out and sign another linebacker.

Denver must go out and sign another linebacker before it's too late

Right? Most of us can agree here? Denver has to bring in another linebacker to bolster the floor of the room before it's too late. Kyzir White has been a name that many Broncos' fans have been talking about for a while, and he makes the most sense.

White started all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Season and honestly filled up the stat sheet. He's probably also better than players like Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey, the other LBs Denver has in the room.

Now yes, the team is high on Bailey - he's a young player and appears to have a ton of upside, but we might be talking about the 2026 NFL Season before Bailey is a realistic starter for this team. What about 2025, though? Are the Broncos seriously comfortable going into the season with a shaky LB room?

It would be a totally different story if Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton had stayed healthy this offseason, but that's not what's happened. I am just one man with an opinion, but signing another linebacker feels like a move this team has to make before it's too late.