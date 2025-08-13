4 Broncos clearly in their last year with the team approaching 2025 season

The Denver Broncos will continue to undergo roster changes as the years move on, and these four players clearly won't be with the team after 2025.

Part of being a top-tier team is being able to make the correct roster decisions consistently. Denver has loaded up over the past few offseasons and are in a great spot, but that also comes with them having to make tough decisions in the future.

And while it's early, these players are clearly entering their last year with the Denver Broncos in 2025.

These Denver Broncos' players are in their last year with the team in 2025

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton is on the wrong side of 30, a free agent in 2026, and is coming off of a torn ACL, so the writing is on the wall for the 2025 NFL Season to be his last with the Denver Broncos. Heck, it would not shock me if Singleton ended up getting benched at some point in 2025 for Levelle Bailey, a young linebacker who has had a stellar offseason himself. Denver needs to solidify this position for years to come, and Singleton just isn't a special player and is aging. He won't return in 2026.

PJ Locke III, SAF

PJ Locke III was a starter for the Denver Broncos last year and wasn't good, period. Denver signed Talanoa Hufanga in free agency to pair up with Brandon Jones. Well, last offseason, Locke signed a two-year extension worth $7 million, and he's a free agent at the end of the season. With Hufanga in the picture and the safety position not necessarily being a spot where talent is hard to find, PJ Locke III likely won't be a priority for Denver to re-sign at all.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

John Franklin-Myers was traded to the Denver Broncos last offseason and proceeded to sign an extension with the team through 2025. Franklin-Myers had a career-high seven sacks in 2024 and was an awesome player for the Broncos. However, Denver has already signed a ton of players along the DL to extensions, and with the Broncos taking DE Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, Franklin-Myers may have seen the Broncos draft his replacement back in April.

JFM has quickly turned into a fan favorite, but there might not be space for him on the team after 2025.

Ben Powers, LG

The Denver Broncos have loaded up along the offensive line, and Ben Powers is one of four starting OL who have a big-time deal. Well, Powers was signed back in 2023 and is now entering his third year with the Denver Broncos. He's been a good player but honestly has not quite played up to the contract he signed. The four-year deal he signs pays him an average of $13 million per season. With Denver beginning to stack up big-time contracts, they might need to ease up on that next offseason.

The Broncos can easily cut Powers in 2026 with a post-June 1st designation, and they could use some of those cap savings to perhaps extend other key players. The other layer here is that Luke Wattenberg is a free agent next offseason and is younger than Powers. Furthermore, Wattenberg turned into a steady starter for Denver at center in 2025. If Wattenberg takes that next step and clearly turns into a key piece of the OL, the Broncos would surely want to re-sign him.

Well, it's not likely that Denver would keep Powers on the roster and extend Luke Wattenberg - that would give the team five massive deals along the offensive line, which is something that just doesn't happen in the NFL. For more reasons than one, Ben Powers is in his last year with the Denver Broncos.