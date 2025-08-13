Broncos' biggest need for the 2026 NFL Offseason could not be more obvious

While it's still early, the biggest need for the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Offseason could not be more obvious. This is the best the team's roster has been for ages. It's probably the most talented and deepest since the Super Bowl team back in 2015.

However, even the best NFL rosters are not perfect, and the work has honestly just started for GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. They are about to field a very good roster but will have to continue doing the hard roster work in the future.

Well, while it's still early and the regular season hasn't even kicked off yet, their biggest need for 2026 is pretty obvious.

Denver Broncos' biggest need for 2026 is still the inside linebacker position

Right now, the inside linebacker position is the biggest need for the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Offseason. While other positions like tight end, defensive line, and even wide receiver could be huge needs, I would honestly be comfortable saying that the ILB room has the least amount of long-term clarity at this moment.

Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw is the projected starting duo. However, Singleton is on the wrong side of 30 and is coming off of a torn ACL, and Greenlaw himself has a lengthy injury history. And while Greenlaw signed a three-year deal with Denver this offseason, Denver can easily cut Greenlaw in 2026 and start fresh at the position.

It would not be a shock at all to see Denver hit the reset button at this position if 2025 doesn't go well. It's been a position that the Broncos have not really had consistency at for quite some time, and it's beginning to show.

It's very early, but as of now, key free agents at the position in 2026 include Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, Alex Anzalone, and Germaine Pratt. The ideal scenario is Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw both staying on the field for all 17 games, but if not, the Broncos have to get to work again at this position.