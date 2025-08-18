Broncos top assistant coach is going to get stolen faster than we thought

The future is bright in Denver, and not only player-wise. On Saturday, during the Broncos' Week 2 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals at home by a 27-7 score, head coach Sean Payton revealed in the post-game press conference that quarterbacks coach Davis Webb called the plays during the game and received a game ball in the locker room for his dominant performance.

Last week, against the San Francisco 49ers, it was Joe Lombardi, the offensive coordinator, who called plays for Denver. On Saturday, Davis Webb, one of the NFL's emerging young coaches, got his first chance to do so, and it was quite a debut.

During the regular season, head coach and offensive mastermind Sean Payton is the main person in charge of playcalling, but the preseason offers a great opportunity for other coaches and players to prove why they deserve a significant role on their teams. It is a perfect showcase for future head coaches to demonstrate their potential.

Broncos assistant Davis Webb appears on head coach fast track

#Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham on Davis Webb crushing it in his first time calling plays. Crazy to think Webb was in the league a few years ago. Rising star in coaching ranks. pic.twitter.com/eo9gysWTJv — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 17, 2025

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Offensive Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb got a game ball for calling the plays tonight for the first time in his career.



"He called it and did a really good job. ... That experience is invaluable." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 17, 2025

The Broncos' offense, regardless of not playing Bo Nix and other starters, dominated the Cardinals. They had 562 total yards (7.92 yards per play - 39 pass & 32 rushing attempts respectively), 3 touchdowns, and a dominant 4 play, 2:02 minutes, and 97 yards opening drive. Additionally, Denver's offense did not have turnovers.

Sean added Webb to his coaching staff in year 1 in Denver. Teams even requested Webb to sign as their backup or third-string quarterback, but despite his young age, he decided to join the Broncos by rejecting those offers. Since joining Denver, Webb has emerged as a young talent who will likely become an NFL head coach at some point during his career, and on Saturday against the Cardinals, he demonstrated what he is capable of with the headset on. He played the game, was a quarterback, and that experience has been helping him a lot as a coach in developing Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and other signal callers who have been in Denver for these few seasons.

When Sean Payton revealed his coaching staff, Davis Webb was listed as the quarterbacks coach, a role he has had during the two full seasons in Denver. Entering year three, earlier this year, Sean promoted Webb to Offensive Pass Game Coordinator, while also having the quarterbacks coach role.

The New Orleans Saints interviewed Webb for their head coach opening following Dennis Allen's departure, but hired Kellen Moore. I would not be surprised if Davis eventually gets promoted to offensive coordinator in Denver and then becomes a head coach. The Broncos should do whatever it takes to keep Webb around before other teams try to get him during the coaching carousels.