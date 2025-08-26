Broncos just made a linebacker cut that they could regret within 24 hours

The Denver Broncos have gotten to work trimming their roster down, and their latest cut is something they could regret quite quickly.

Like every other NFL team, the Broncos have gotten to work trimming their roster down to 53 players, and it's a brutal time of the year. Not only do many NFL players see their dreams disappear, but some will never sign with another team, and their entire career could come to an end.

Well, the Broncos have waived some players and surely hope to get a few back on the practice squad, but on Tuesday, they made a pretty shocking move that they could come to regret soon.

Denver Broncos waive up-and-comer Levelle Bailey on Tuesday

Yes, Levelle Bailey, the standout linebacker this offseason who was also getting reps with the first team is now waived and off the team:

#Broncos have waived ILB Levelle Bailey, per source.



A bit of a surprise. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 26, 2025

This is a hugely shocking move, as the Broncos' ILB room has been a pretty shaky position for years now, and even more so now, as both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton have gotten hurt this offseason, and young linebacker Drew Sanders is out for a while with a foot injury.

It was shaping up to be Bailey as one of the main backups and someone Denver could have developed into a future starter. As of now, the linebacker room is even more uncertain that it was just a week ago, and part of me thinks Denver would not have made this move if they did not have something else in the works.

Why cut a linebacker who looked good with the starters this offseason? Ultimately, this move could comeback to bite them in the rear end, and it would not shock me if they regretted it very soon. Let's hope that the team has a solid grasp on the linebacker room, because waiving Levelle Bailey is a massive shock and might not be the right move.