Major Broncos' roster cut is ideal news for unexpected backfield contributor

With the Denver Broncos moving on from former 5th-round selection Audric Estime, their running back picture has become clear. The subsequent waiving of former Memphis running back and UDFA Blake Watson made their ideals for the position crystal clear. The Broncos held a fairly extensive running back battle this spring, with only two spots seemingly locked up: RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins.

After their cuts, the Broncos will go into 2025 with four backs: Harvey, Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. There was some discussion over whether or not McLaughlin would make the team given that he is in the final year of his initial undrafted free agent contract, but Sean Payton's usage of him in his prior two seasons seemed to make the difference, and made it a little less likely he would be cut.

Ultimately, this left just one spot up for grabs, and three main contenders for the final spot: Badie, Estime, and Watson.

Tyler Badie's unlikely rise with Broncos continues after Audric Estimé cut

Watson didn't see much playing time last season, but spent the year with the Broncos and ultimately did get some touches and minutes when injuries piled up. Estime was a back who had high hopes coming out of Notre Dame, but his healthy scratch before Denver's Wild Card game in Buffalo put serious doubt on how much Sean Payton values him. Badie is somehow now Denver's longest tenured running back, and put together an impressive 70-yard performance in Tampa Bay last year

Barring some form of unforeseen surprise, Tyler Badie will make the Broncos' week one roster and will serve as one of Denver's four different running backs. Badie will be entering his fourth season in the Broncos organization, but will have by far his biggest role yet.

Badie's 70-yard game last year accounts for all but 16 of his career yards, but that should change this season. He totaled 86 all-purpose yards during the preseason, with an almost 50:50 split between rushing and receiving yards, including a scramble-drill touchdown from Bo Nix. By far, Badie was Denver's most interesting back this camp, and was given the most chances to prove that he belongs.

What makes Badie's story even more interesting is that he had a great game in Tampa last year, seemed to be moving into Denver's running back rotation, and then needed to be carted off the Meadow Lands field in week four, ending his season. Considering the team's struggles with their running back for the rest of the season, it is fair to assume that Denver had some level of hope for Badie for the remainder of the year, and his gruesome back injury derailed those plans.

Being the last man standing after everything his 2024 entailed, Tyler Badie has earned his spot on the Broncos roster. His proven ability to both carry the ball and bring in passes from the backfield fits a Sean Payton offensive mold. Along with those two important skills, Badie showed a strong ability to pass block in camp and in preseason games, which might have been the deciding factor between him, Estime, and Watson. Don't be shocked if Badie sees some serious snaps for the Broncos this year.