Denver Broncos give up on 2024 draft pick in first notable offseason release

The Denver Broncos have made their first notable move of the 2025 NFL Offseason, parting ways with a recent draft pick. As the 2025 NFL Offseason went on, it became clear that a couple of veterans were probably on the outside looking in.

Denver reworked a few positions on their roster this offseason, and one position that got a huge makeover was the running back room. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos had used their second-round pick on RJ Harvey, an explosive back from UCF.

And then in June, Denver dipped into the free agency market to sign JK Dobbins. As the offseason continued, Dobbins and Harvey became the clear go-to guys in this room, and on Monday, Denver parted ways with one of their former draft picks at the position.

Denver Broncos give up on Audric Estime after just one season in the NFL

This was expected. Estime was taken in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was just OK for the Broncos. Still just 21 years old, Estime carried the ball 76 times for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry but did have two fumbles.

Broncos have waived RB Audric Estime per source. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 25, 2025

There was actually a chance that Estime could have been in line for the RB1 job, but Denver clearly wasn't satisfied with the players they had in the room, and as the months progressed, Estime got pushed farther down the depth chart, and was at best the fifth option in the room.

Sure, the young running back had a strong final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he simply never strung together a consistent enough offseason to warrant remaining on the team, especially when guys like Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin were simply better.

After just one season, the Denver Broncos are moving on from Audric Estime.