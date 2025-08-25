Broncos' preseason performance prove they botched key 2025 NFL Draft pick

The Denver Broncos did take a shocking approach in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Was it the right move? By all accounts, the Broncos did get a lot better this offseason, as they added key contributors on offense like JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Evan Engram.

They also brought in some defensive help in Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Furthermore, they shocked the NFL world when the 20th overall pick came along in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With an obvious fit on the board, the Broncos went in a different direction.

And now that the preseason is over, did Denver make the right move, or did they totally botch this pick?

Should the Denver Broncos have drafted TreVeyon Henderson in the first round?

TreVeyon Henderson was seen as a near-perfect fit for Sean Payton and the Broncos' offense, and he was on the board when Denver's 20th pick was up. However, Denver instead took Jahdae Barron in a pick that garnered mixed reviews, and now that the preseason is over, did Denver actually make the right move in taking Barron over Henderson?

For what it's worth, TreVeyon Henderson ran for 38 yards on just five carries in the preseason for the New England Patriots in the preseason. He also had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. In their preseason win against the Minnesota Vikings, Henderson had another kick return for 26 yards.

Denver definitely took a huge risk by passing up on Henderson, as RB was their biggest need heading into the draft, but it's clear that the Broncos did not think Jahdae Barron was going to be there. Overall, GM George Paton and Sean Payton were the ones who made this final decision. They've got a massive grip on this roster and have built something that could become a juggernaut.

I'm not going to question this pick too much, but I do wonder if we are having a different conversation about the team's offense with TreVeyon Henderson in the picture.