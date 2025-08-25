Broncos' Courtland Sutton contract looks like robbery after latest WR deal

The Denver Broncos signed Courtland Sutton to an extension earlier this offseason, and it turns out they did a great job with it. Sutton's deal was a four-year pact worth $92 million, and the total guarantees of the deal are at $40 million.

Overall, the $23 million per year average is a very solid, team-friendly mark for the Broncos, and it's honestly a bit of a shock they were able to get this type of deal done with Sutton, who turns 30 years old during the 2025 NFL Season.

Well, the WR market has exploded in recent years, as Sutton was not the only receiver who got a massive extension. The latest extension happened on Monday, and when you see the numbers of this one, Courtland Sutton's deal feels like highway robbery.

Terry McLaurin's deal is worth more than Sutton's, but it's a year shorter...

Here is the deal that Terry McLaurin just scored from the Washington Commanders:

The #Commanders and star WR Terry McLaurin have a 3-year extension worth $96M, sources say.



The deal adds 3 more years to McLaurin, who now can take the field in 2025 with a clear head and full bank account. pic.twitter.com/y9TBzKMXyq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2025

Yep; you're reading that contract right. It comes in at $32 million per season, a whopping $9 million per year more than Sutton's. Frankly, Washington overpaid for McLaurin, who is a good player but also in the same boat as Denver's WR.

Terry McLaurin turns 30 years old in September, a month before Sutton does, and while the Commanders' most consistent offensive player is very good, he's also not missed a game since the 2020 NFL Season. If you ask me, that could come back to haunt him in 2025, as the wheels could begin to fall off.

Now yes, I am not rooting for McLaurin to get hurt, but he's an aging player who has played a ton of snaps over the past several seasons, and he was just paid like he's 25 years old and due for his first big extension.

I have no idea how the Denver Broncos keep churning out these team-friendly deals, but it's great to see, as other teams are simply overpaying for their own players.