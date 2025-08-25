Broncos must address these two positions at all costs during NFL roster cutdown

The Denver Broncos could look to add a player or two at a position of need during the roster cutdown period. The Broncos have gotten to work cutting down their roster, and they, along with 31 other teams, will send a ton of players packing.

It's the nature of the NFL, but in many instances, players that Denver cut ties with are wanted back on the practice squad, so you should expect to see some familiar faces still with the team in that capacity when the roster cutdowns are finished.

Well, as NFL teams cut down their rosters to 53 players, the Broncos should do whatever it takes to add at least two players at key positions of need before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos must add players at tight end and inside linebacker

Denver added two big-time free agency additions at each position in the 2025 NFL Offseason with Evan Engram and Dre Greenlaw. However, both players do come with an injury history, and if either Engram or Greenlaw go down, this team is down to some shaky depth options at both positions.

The Broncos should scour the market as roster cuts happen to see if there are some shocking names that hit the open market. There are always surprise cuts this time of the year, so the Broncos have to act on those surprises quickly, and before other teams do.

Denver is on the cusp of vaulting into contender status, so it would be a shame if they didn't do whatever it took to close that gap and become contenders. Both Evan Engram and Dre Greenlaw are top-10 players at their respective positions, but them not being on the field throws all of that out the window.

Only time will tell if the Broncos are able to add players at certain positions, but tight end and linebacker are urgent needs.